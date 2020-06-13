HC directs RDO to deposit ₹50,000 for having failed to issue community certificate

CHENNAI

13 June 2020 00:07 IST

The Madras High Court on Friday directed a Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to deposit ₹50,000 in the court from her personal funds for having failed to issue a Scheduled Tribe community certificate to a woman and her two children despite an order from the State Level Scrutiny Committee (SLSC), and explain why the money should not be appropriated for COVID-19 relief work.

Justices Vineet Kothari and R. Suresh Kumar passed the interim order after being irked over the submission of State government pleader V. Jayaprakash Narayan that the incumbent RDO had initiated an inquiry by a Tahsildar to find out the veracity of the petitioner’s claim. The judges wondered what was the necessity for an inquiry after SLSC’s order.

The judges agreed with the petitioner’s counsel, V. Elangovan, that the RDO, Dharmapuri, was bound to issue the community certificate in accordance with the order passed by the SLSC on January 31, 2010. The counsel told the court that his client M. Jayalakshmi had lost the opportunity of taking up a job in a nationalised bank due to the delay in the issuance of the community certificate.

On the other hand, the SGP told the court that a woman officer, Thenmozhi, was holding the post of RDO in Dharmapuri till recently and that she had now been succeeded by a male officer. Since the SLSC’s order was yet to be received at the RDO’s office, the incumbent officer had initiated an inquiry by the jurisdictional Tahsildar, the court was told.

Unable to accept such an explanation, the judges directed both officials to participate in the court proceedings through video conferencing on Monday. They also directed the woman officer to explain why the court should not order disciplinary proceedings too against her for having failed to issue the community certificate, for so long.