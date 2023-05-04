HamberMenu
HC directs police to return AIADMK property documents to C.Ve. Shanmugam

They had been recovered by the police during the course of investigation into a case booked over ransacking of the party office on July 11, 2022

May 04, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed Greater Chennai police to return to AIADMK’s organising secretary C.Ve. Shanmugam the documents that it recovered pursuant to a case booked against people who had ransacked the party office on July 11, 2022.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan passed the order after setting aside an order passed by the IX Metropolitan Magistrate at Saidapet on March 31, refusing to direct the police to return the documents. The judge said the documents could be returned on condition that they must be produced as and when necessary.

He told senior counsel R. John Sathyan and advocate-on-record M. Mohamed Riyaz that a detailed order with other conditions would be passed later. The judge concurred with the counsel that there was no justification on the part of the Magistrate to have refused return of documents related to properties owned by the party.

