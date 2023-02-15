HC directs Pattukottai municipality to sell 20 acres to polytechnic society founded by former minister SD Somasundaram

February 15, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court has quashed a 2013 resolution passed by Pattukottai Municipality in Thanjavur district to reclaim 20 acres of land handed over by it to Pattukottai Polytechnic Society, founded by former Revenue Minister S.D. Somasundaram popularly known as SDS, in 1983.

Justices V.M. Velumani and R. Hemalatha directed the municipality to execute a sale deed in favour of the society after accepting the consideration of Rs.1.01 crore fixed by the State government in 2009 besides paying interest at the rate of 9% per annum from 2009 to till date.

The judges pointed out that the government had acquired 19.35 acres in Pattukottai village and 18.58 acres in Sathankadu village in 1964 for implementing a water supply scheme. The entire extent of 37.93 acres was handed over to the Pattukottai municipality for implementation.

The municipality utilised only 6.53 acres and the rest of the land was kept vacant. Hence, in 1983, a Government Order was issued for the municipality to sell 20 acres to the society for establishment of a polytechnic. The municipality handed over the land to the society pending fixation of market value.

In 1988, a District Revenue Officer fixed the value of the land at ₹135.80 per cent and accordingly the society agreed to pay ₹2.70 lakh to the municipality. The local body refused to accept the cheque and hence the DRO re-fixed the value for the entire extent of 20 acres at ₹7.20 lakh.

Nevertheless, the municipality did not accept the money and execute the sale deed though the lands were in occupation of the society and the polytechnic had begun to function over there from 1983. In 2009, another GO was issued directing the municipality to accept ₹1.01 crore.

The local body did not adhere to this GO forcing the society to file a writ petition in 2013 seeking a direction to accept the amount and execute the sale deed. After receiving notice in the writ petition, the municipality passed a resolution to reclaim the 20 acres of land from the society.

Hence, the society filed another writ petition in 2014 challenging the resolution. Disposing of both the petitions together in 2018, a single judge of the High Court permitted the society to keep eight acres of land and handover the rest of 11 acres to the municipality and hence the present appeals.

Disposing of the writ appeals pending since 2018, the Division Bench led by Justice Velumani ordered that the society must be allowed to retain the entire 20 acres since the polytechnic had been established in a rural area and had been catering to the needs of the poor students since 1983.