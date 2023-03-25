ADVERTISEMENT

HC directs Law Secretary to suspend Deputy Secretary for unruly behaviour with law officers

March 25, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

C. Nagarajan had come to the court to give instructions to the law officers and ended up using unparliamentary language against them both in and outside the court hall

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Friday called upon the Law Secretary to initiate disciplinary action against a Deputy Secretary deputed to give instructions to government counsel in the High Court for having behaved in an unruly manner with them both in and outside the court hall on Thursday.

Justice M.S. Ramesh wrote that the behaviour of C. Nagarajan amounted to scandalising and lowering the authority of the court, besides interfering with and obstructing the administration of justice. He directed the Law Secretary to suspend the Deputy Secretary forthwith and report on March 31.

The judge said a decision on initiating suo motu criminal contempt of proceedings against Mr. Nagarajan would be taken at the next hearing. The Deputy Secretary had behaved rudely with the law officers when he had come to the court to instruct them in a civil contempt plea against the School Education Commissioner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When the judge had taken a short recess at noon on Thursday, Mr. Nagarajan had walked upto the law officers, raised his voice, used unparliamentary language and created a ruckus in the presence of the Court Officer and other staff and lawyers. He continued his behaviour on the corridors outside the court hall.

The entire proceedings had been captured on closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in and outside the court hall. Since Mr. Nagarajan works under the Law Secretary, the judge impleaded the latter suo motu and directed him to suspend the officer from service forthwith.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US