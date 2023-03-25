HC directs Law Secretary to suspend Deputy Secretary for unruly behaviour with law officers

March 25, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Friday called upon the Law Secretary to initiate disciplinary action against a Deputy Secretary deputed to give instructions to government counsel in the High Court for having behaved in an unruly manner with them both in and outside the court hall on Thursday.

Justice M.S. Ramesh wrote that the behaviour of C. Nagarajan amounted to scandalising and lowering the authority of the court, besides interfering with and obstructing the administration of justice. He directed the Law Secretary to suspend the Deputy Secretary forthwith and report on March 31.

The judge said a decision on initiating suo motu criminal contempt of proceedings against Mr. Nagarajan would be taken at the next hearing. The Deputy Secretary had behaved rudely with the law officers when he had come to the court to instruct them in a civil contempt plea against the School Education Commissioner.

When the judge had taken a short recess at noon on Thursday, Mr. Nagarajan had walked upto the law officers, raised his voice, used unparliamentary language and created a ruckus in the presence of the Court Officer and other staff and lawyers. He continued his behaviour on the corridors outside the court hall.

The entire proceedings had been captured on closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in and outside the court hall. Since Mr. Nagarajan works under the Law Secretary, the judge impleaded the latter suo motu and directed him to suspend the officer from service forthwith.