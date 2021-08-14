HC directs Govt to spell out stand on illegal mining of beach sand minerals

CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Friday granted eight weeks for the State government to spell out its stand on the issue of alleged illegal mining of beach sand minerals in the State and the proposed action.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu asked amicus curiae V. Suresh to file a brief history of the trajectory in which a suo motu public interest litigation, taken up by the court in 2015, had traversed so far.

The interim orders were passed after the case was listed before the first Bench for the first time after several months since it was dealt with by a special Division Bench led by Justice M. Sathyanarayanan who retired from service recently.

In 2015, it was a Bench led by the then Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul (now a Supreme Court judge) who had converted a PIL filed by an individual into a suo motu case and appointed an amicus curiae to probe into allegations of illegal mining.

Since then, Mr. Suresh had filed three elaborate reports before the court and he told Chief Justice Banerjee on Friday to have unearthed massive illegal mining of beach sand minerals. He also claimed that there were outstanding dues to the tune of Rs.5,800 crore to the government.

He said that he had argued the matter for over 40 hours before the previous Division Bench. On the other hand, advocate Srinath Sridevan, representing private firm V.V. Minerals, stated that he had filed his objections to the reports of the amicus curiae.

He told the court that the laws related to the subject had undergone changes in 2017 and hence what remained to be decided in the suo motu PIL petition was only if there were any "historical wrongs" committed and what could be the remedy.

Mr. Suresh, however, disagreed with the submission and said the issue was not about historical wrongs but about massive illegal mining. He said the State government itself had constituted three committees so far to unearth the illegalities committed by private miners.

After hearing them out, the judges adjourned the case to November 12.