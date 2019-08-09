HC directs govt. to review suspension of HR&CE official

Without going into the merits and demerits of the suspension of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department Additional Commissioner (Tiruppani) M. Kavitha following her arrest by the Idol Wing- CID last year, the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State government to review her suspension within four weeks.

Justice V. Parthiban ordered that her suspension must be reviewed in the light of the legal principle laid down by the Supreme Court that suspension, especially when it precedes formulation of charges, must essentially be transitory in nature, and must also perforce be of a short duration, since otherwise it would become completely punitive in nature.

In so far as the present case was concerned, Ms. Kavitha was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on July 31, 2018, in a case alleging breach of trust, falsification of accounts and fabrication of official documents with respect to making of two Panchaloha (an alloy of five metals) idols for the Ekambareswarar temple in Kancheepuram district.

She was released from prison on bail on August 7, 2018, and got suspended from service on October 9. Since the suspension got prolonged and was not revoked for nearly eight months, she moved the present writ petition in June this year for a direction to the government to review her suspension.

During the course of hearing, Additional Advocate General P.H. Arvindh Pandian said the government was handicapped in reviewing the suspension order, since court-appointed special officer of Idol Wing-CID A.G. Ponn Manickavel was not sharing any information on the progress made by his team in investigating the criminal case.

Respondents to petition

Therefore, the judge suo motu impleaded Mr. Manickavel and the investigating officer in the case as respondents to the writ petition, and ordered notices to them. Subsequently, the special officer engaged advocate V. Selvaraj to represent him before the court.

Mr. Selvaraj strongly objected to the impleadment of his client as a party to the case. Accepting the submissions, Justice Parthiban deleted the special officer as well as the investigating officer from the list of respondents to the case.

“This court does not wish to be dragged into the controversy between the government and respondents 3 and 4, as that is beyond the pale of what this court is called upon to decide,” he remarked.