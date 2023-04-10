HC directs four college students to serve at a rehabilitation home to understand the pain of their single mothers serving as domestic help

April 10, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court has directed four students of the Government Arts College for Men at Nandanam in Chennai to serve the inmates of a rehabilitation home for four weeks as a condition to grant anticipatory bail in a criminal case booked against them for travelling on top of a city bus and attacking the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) staff when the latter questioned their unruly behaviour.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira ordered that the students should report before the administrator of a home run by the Missionary of Charity Brothers at Little Mount in Saidapet and serve the inmates from 3.30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on all working days for four weeks. They should serve the inmates from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on all Saturdays for four weeks and appear before the Investigating Officer at 6.30 p.m. on those days.

The judge directed the students to obtain a certificate of service from the administrator of the home and submit it along with a write-up about their experience after four weeks. The direction was issued after the judge found that most students were brought up by single mothers who worked as domestic help to educate their children. The women appeared and pleaded with the court to show leniency.

The students gave an undertaking to the court that they would not indulge in unruly behaviour in future and concentrate only on their studies. After recording their submission, the judge directed them to serve the inmates of the rehabilitation home besides understanding the pain and suffering undergone by their parents.

The Greater Chennai Police had registered the criminal case against the students under Sections 294b (uttering obscene words), 323 (causing hurt voluntarily) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from performing their duty) of the Indian Penal Code on the basis of a complaint lodged by the conductor of MTC bus number 52B that was plying between Broadway and Hasthinapuram on May 16, 2022.

According to the complainant, the students had boarded the bus at Nandanam and created a ruckus by climbing on top of the bus. Hence, the driver stopped the bus and the students were made to get inside the vehicle. The petitioners indulged in unruly behaviour once again when the bus reached Saidapet, picked a quarrel with the MTC staff at the depot, abused them with filthy words and assaulted two employees who had to be treated at a government hospital.