HC directs DVAC to probe free patta issue

12 November 2020 21:56 IST

It involves a govt. school teacher, kin who have got five free pattas

MADURAI

After it was brought to the court’s knowledge that a government school teacher and his family members had managed to get five free land pattas, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court took a serious view of the issue and observed that what had been done by the family was nothing but looting of public property, which was meant for the benefit of the poor.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi observed that this showed that many employed people were greedy and this was the reason for the increase in the number of corruption cases. This kind of case should be dealt with firmly, the judges said and directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to conduct a probe into the matter and submit a report on November 30.

Advertising

Advertising

Taking into account the fact that the members of the family were well-educated, the court said that it might have to consider issuing a direction to the government to confiscate those properties which were obtained in violation of the government schemes. A stern action was necessary to prevent such attempts, the court said.

The court was hearing the petition filed by G. Raja from Kalayarkoil in Sivaganga district, who had sought a direction to forbear the authorities concerned from evicting him from the property. During the course of the hearing, he sought to withdraw the petition. However, taking into account the serious nature of the case, the court refused his request.

During the course of the hearing, the State government informed the court that Raja, a government school teacher, and his son R. Mutharasan, a government doctor, were both suspended from service. The Tahsildar who granted the free pattas was also suspended, the State submitted before the court. The case was adjourned.