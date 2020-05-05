HC directs DGHS to consider extending date for giving up PG medical admission seats under All India quota

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered Director General of Health Services (DGHS), under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to take a call by Wednesday on a plea by the Director of Medical Examinations (DME) here to extend from May 8 to May 13 the last date for giving up postgraduate medical seats allotted under All India quota.

Justice P.D. Audikesavalu passed the order on a writ petition filed by B. Abimathi who had been allotted Master of Surgery course in obstetrics and gynaecology in Sri Ramachandra Medical College here under All India quota but was desirous of trying her luck for a better course and college under the State government quota and management seats too in private colleges.

Since DGHS had fixed May 8 as the last date for giving up seats allotted under All India quota, she sought for a direction to the DME to expedite the counselling for State government quota as well as management seats in private medical colleges in the State. When the case was taken up for hearing, the DME informed the court that the counselling was being delayed due to COVID-19.

Abdul Saleem, Standing Counsel for the Selection Committee of DME, informed the judge that the committee had written a letter to DGHS on Tuesday for extending the time limit for giving up the All India quota seats and also seeking permission for conducting counselling to fill up the management seats in self- financing medical colleges in the State.

After recording the submission, the judge directed DGHS to take a call on the selection committee’s plea by 4 p.m. on Wednesday and communicate the decision to the Registrar (Judicial) of the High Court by 5 p.m. The decision was also ordered to be publicised through the website of DGHS and other sources.