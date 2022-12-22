HC directs Collectors to ensure registration of tenancy agreements within 30 days of submission

December 22, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court has directed all 38 Collectors in the State to ensure that the tenancy agreements submitted either by the landlords or the tenants are registered within 30 days from the date of submission, under the Tamil Nadu Regulation of Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants Act of 2017.

Justice R. Subramanian said that any delay on the part of the district-level officials, who have been designated as Rent Authorities under the 2017 Act, in registering the tenancy agreements ends up causing inconvenience to the landlords as well as the tenants when they approach Rent Courts for eviction or other relief.

Therefore, “in the event of any failure on the part of the Rent Authorities, the respective District Collector is directed to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the authorities who commit such lapses amounting to dereliction of duty and neglect,” the judge said, while allowing a civil revision petition (CRP).

The judge also directed the High Court Registry to give a copy of his order to the Commissioner of Revenue Administration, so that the official could issue a circular instructing the Collectors to ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the 2017 Act governing the landlord-tenant relationship in the State.

The CRP had been filed by Madan Sundararajan and Malini Madan against Fipola (Retail) India Private Limited. Their grievance was that a Small Causes Court in Chennai, designated as a Rent Court, had refused to entertain an eviction petition for not mentioning the tenancy agreement registration number.

The petitioner’s counsel, P.B. Balaji, brought to the notice of the High Court that his clients had actually submitted the tenancy agreement for registration before the Rent Authority in Chennai, but the latter had failed to register it and assign a number within 30 days, as required under the statutory rules framed under the 2017 Act.

He pointed out that Rule 3(2) of the Tamil Nadu Regulation of Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants Rules, 2019 required every tenancy agreement to be registered with the Rent Authority within 90 days, and Rule 3(5) required the authority to verify the name, address and identity of the applicant and register the agreement within 30 days.

After registration, the names of the parties concerned and the details of the premises and the tenure of tenancy should be uploaded on the website, tenancy.tn.gov.in, for easy reference. In the present case, the petitioners’ eviction application was not entertained because of the delay on the part of the Rent Authority, the counsel complained.

Finding force in his submissions, the judge said litigants could not be made to suffer on account of lapses on the part of the Rent Authority. He made it clear that even the Rent Courts and Rent Tribunals could direct the Rent Authority to register the tenancy agreements in accordance with law and provide the registration number.