HC directs Collector to disburse compensation amount

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Madurai Collector to disburse the compensation amount of ₹5 lakh to the mother of a 17-year-old boy who died following custodial torture in the hands of S.S. Colony police in the city in 2019.

The State submitted to the court a letter issued by the government stating that a compensation amount of ₹5 lakh was sanctioned. Justice G.R. Swaminathan took note of the submission and directed the Collector to disburse the amount in four weeks. The court was hearing the petition filed by M. Jeya of Kochadai.

The petitioner said her son was picked up by S.S. Colony police on the pretext of an inquiry in a case of jewel theft. He was tortured at the police station in which he sustained grievous injuries. Later, he succumbed to injuries at Government Rajaji Hospital, she said.

The probe into the custodial death case was transferred to the CB-CID by the High Court. The petitioner said four policemen had been named in the final report filed by the CB-CID – Inspector Alexraj, Special Sub-Inspector Ravichandran, Head Constable Ravichandran and Grade I Police Constable Satheeshkumar. She said the police had beaten up her son resulting in his death.