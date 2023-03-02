ADVERTISEMENT

HC directs CMDA to look into allegation of encroachment of property belonging to Periyar Self Respect Propaganda Institution

March 02, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Justices V.M. Velumani and V. Lakshminarayanan direct CMDA Member Secretary to inspect the property and take legal action if there were any unauthorised constructions

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court has directed the Member-Secretary of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to inspect a property adjacent to a land owned by the Periyar Self Respect Propaganda Institution at Kovilambakkam in Chennai and find out if the property owner had encroached upon the land.

Justices V.M. Velumani and V. Lakshminarayanan ordered that the inspection must be carried out within two weeks and appropriate legal action initiated within four weeks thereafter if there was any unauthorised construction. The orders were passed on a writ petition filed by the institution.

The petitioner’s counsel D. Veerasekaran brought it to the notice of the court that the institution was represented by its life secretary K. Veeramani who was also the president of Dravidar Kazhagam. He complained that one Kannan, owning about 2,000 square feet at Kovilambakkam, had encroached upon petitioner’s lands.

In response, Special Government Pleader A. Selvendran informed the court that the CMDA was the competent authority to initiate action on the issue. Hence, the judges, suo motu, impleaded the CMDA as one of the respondents to the writ petition and disposed it with a direction to inspect and initiate necessary action.

