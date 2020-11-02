HC directs CBI to file counter affidavit

MADURAI

02 November 2020 21:23 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to file a counter affidavit in the bail petition filed by S. Veilmuthu, an accused policeman in the case of Sattankulam custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks. Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan directed the CBI to file the counter and adjourned the hearing.

