HC directs CAT to dispose of Rajesh Das’ application challenging his suspension

January 04, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to dispose of within three months a 2021 application taken out by suspended Special Director General of Police Rajesh Das, challenging his suspension from service pending inquiry into the charge of having subjected a woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer to sexual harassment.

Justices V.M. Velumani and R. Hemalatha issued the direction while disposing of a writ petition filed by him seeking a direction to the tribunal to consider his application within a time frame. In his affidavit, the suspended officer complained that the tribunal had been simply adjourning his application even though he was suffering due to prolonged suspension.

The victim officer had accused the petitioner of having made sexual advances towards her when they were travelling together in a police vehicle, while providing security to then Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on February 21, 2021. He was also accused of having made another police officer waylay her when she was on the way to lodge a complaint with the DGP.

An Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) inquiry was initiated based on her complaint and a criminal case was booked. After Justice N. Anand Venkatesh of the High Court took suo motu notice of the events, the government suspended the special DGP from service on March 18, 2021, and continued to extend the suspension period periodically.

The petitioner approached the CAT in November 2021, challenging the suspension order and the government was directed to file its reply. Though the government had filed its counter affidavit and the case was ripe for hearing, the tribunal had been simply adjourning the matter by citing “paucity of time”, he complained and insisted on early hearing.

He also claimed that his entire career was at stake because the government had been extending his suspension period continuously, with the last extension having been done on September 18, 2022 for a period of 180 days. He pointed out that, in the meantime, he was losing his seniority in service and his juniors were getting promoted.

The petitioner further told the court that the sexual harassment complaint against him was baseless and that the entire events were staged to prevent him from getting promoted as DGP.