HC directs authorities to inspect shrimp farm

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tirunelveli district administration to ascertain if a shrimp farm was established without permission in Thomaiyarpuram village in Radhapuram Taluk in Tirunelveli district.

The court was hearing the petition filed by P. Stalin. He complained that one Arputharaj had illegally set up a shrimp farm and laid a pipeline to draw seawater without obtaining permission from the authorities concerned.

When this was brought to the notice of the authorities, the villagers were assured that action would be taken to close the shrimp farm and dismantle the pipe. However, no action had been taken so far by the authorities, the petitioner said.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi directed the authorities to take action by conducting an inspection and if it was ascertained that the shrimp farm was established without permission then steps must be taken to lock and seal the premises and dismantle the pipeline.