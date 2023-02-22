Making litigants sign affidavits without disclosing the content violates free will, says HC

February 22, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court has deprecated the practice of preparing affidavits en masse with scant regard to details and getting them signed by the deponents without reading out the contents to them besides making them understand the implications and submitting such defective documents in courts.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan wrote it would be a violation of individual freedom and a restraint to exercise free will if litigants were forced to sign affidavits without examining their contents. He said it would be a shameful act to present such affidavits before any court, let alone the High Court.

The observations were made while dismissing a writ petition filed jointly by 25 sugarcane farmers opposing the move to allot their produce to a cooperative sugar mill in Cuddalore. On the last day of the hearing of the case, the petitioners’ counsel-on-record submitted 10 individual additional affidavits.

On perusing the affidavits, the judge found that all of them contained the same averments. Even the page alignments were same.All the affidavits had been attested by the same Notary Public at Vriddhachalam, though the dates on which the affidavits were attested had not been mentioned.

Intriguingly, all 10 deponents of the individual affidavits had identified themselves as “third petitioner,” the judge said, adding: “As is always the case when there is mass preparation of documents, care had not been taken to indicate the rank of the individual deponents of the affidavit.”

He said: “It is not known whether the contents were explained to them. It is a shame that these affidavits were presented before the Court. The counsel-on-record had acted as a postman rather than as someone lettered in law and trained to scrutinise documents before presenting them in court.”

Justice Karthikeyan lamented that it was very disappointing to note such a practice being adopted in a High Court. “It is evident that the deponents did not read the contents of their affidavit and signed on the dotted line. I fervently hope they were not misled into filing the affidavits,” he said. The judge added: “Signing such affidavits en masse is a violation of their freedom and restraint to exercise free will.”