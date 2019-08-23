Madras High Court deletes remarks on misuse of laws

The Madras High Court on Thursday deleted from a recent judgment its observations regarding widespread misuse of women-centric laws. The decision was taken following stiff opposition to the remarks made by the court from a section of lawyers, led by designated senior counsel R. Vaigai.

Acceding to a written representation signed by as many as 64 lawyers, Justice S. Vaidyanathan directed the High Court Registry to delete the observations from his verdict, and issue a fresh copy of the verdict. This was the second time in the last two days that the judge had deleted his observations from the same judgment.

On Tuesday, he had deleted another observation made against Christian missionaries and the educational institutions run by them. Some Bishop councils across the State, the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and a group of lawyers found the observation to be unwarranted and uncalled for.

‘Source of attack’

The judge had made those observations while dismissing a writ petition filed by a Madras Christian College (MCC) faculty who had challenged a showcause notice issued by the college for sexually harassing a group of girl students during a study tour to Karnataka in January this year.

After dismissing the case, he had said: “Before parting with the judgment, this court feels it appropriate to point out that Christian missionaries are always on the source of attack in one way or the other, and in the present era, there are several accusations against them for indulging in compulsory conversion of people of other religions into Christianity.”

He went on to observe: “This court does not want to go into the question of who is at fault in the present case, but at the same time, it has become imperative for this court to indicate that several enactments were brought into force for safeguarding the interest of women and we have to ask a question for ourselves as to whether those laws are invoked by women with genuine reasons.”

‘Easy to misuse’

“Certain laws, which are in existence for easy access to women, lend itself to easy misuse. This is the right time for the government to think of suitable amendment in those laws in order to prevent its misuse so as to safeguard the interest of the innocent masculinity too,” he observed.

All the observations now stand deleted from the verdict due to stiff opposition from various quarters to the sweeping observations and use of terms such as “innocent masculinity.”