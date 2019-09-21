HC defers verdict on PIL against CJ’s transfer

The Madras High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on the maintainability of a public interest litigation petition filed by a woman lawyer to restrain the President’s office from accepting a recommendation made by the Supreme Court collegium on August 28 to transfer Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani to the High Court of Meghalaya.

Justices M. Sathyanaryanan and N. Seshasayee deferred their decision, without mentioning any date on which the judgment would be delivered, after hearing elaborate arguments advanced by advocate R. Prabhakaran, representing the petitioner M. Karpagam, 26, who completed her law course last year and obtained the degree from Justice Tahilramani.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the SC collegium had no authority to recommend transfers and that its powers were limited to recommending names for appointment. He claimed that any proposal for transferring a Chief Justice or a puisne judge of a High Court should emanate only from the President’s office.

Separate oath of office

He also contended that there was no express provision in the Constitution to transfer a Chief Justice from one High Court to another and that Article 222 deals only with transfer of puisne judges. Since Chief Justices take a separate oath of office, apart from the one taken at the time of appointment as a puisne judge, they were on a different pedestal, he said.

The counsel also alleged that there appeared to be ulterior motives behind the transfer of Justice Tahilramani and claimed that she had resigned from the post protesting against it.

Even if there were charges of corruption or inefficiency against a judge, he/she could only be impeached and not subjected to transfer, he argued.

However, not appearing to be in agreement with his submissions, the judges wondered whether the President should suo motu take decisions on transferring High Court judges.

Contents of letter not known

Pointing out that transfer was an incidence of service, the Bench said that every High Court judge knows that he/she is liable to be transferred across the country. The Bench also said, no one knows what the contents of the resignation letter sent by Chief Justice Tahilramani to the President were and hence it could not be said that the decision was taken in protest.

Assuming that the resignation had been made in protest, only the aggrieved person could file a case challenging such transfer and a PIL petition by a third party could not be entertained, they said.