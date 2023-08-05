HC decries practice of not allowing widows to take part in auspicious events

August 05, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court has decried the practice of treating widows as ill-fated and not letting them participate in temple festivals as well as on other auspicious occasions. It has also lamented the prevalence of such a practice in some parts of the State despite the best efforts of reformist movements.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh wrote: “It is quite unfortunate that archaic beliefs like a widow entering a temple will cause impurity continues to prevail in this State. Even though the reformers are attempting to break all these senseless beliefs, it continues to be practised in some villages.”

Disposing of a writ petition filed by a widow, he wrote: “These are the dogmas and the rules framed by man to suit his convenience. It actually demeans a woman just because she has lost her husband. All these can never continue in a civilised society governed by the rule of law.”

The judge said that no person had the right to prevent any widow from entering a temple and the police were duty bound to act against people indulging in such acts. “A woman, by herself, has a status and an identity and that cannot in any way come down or be taken away depending upon her martial status,” he said.

The petitioner’s counsel V. Elangovan brought it to the notice of the court that his client P. Thangamani was actually the widow of the former priest of Periyakaruppan Temple in Nambiyur Taluk, Erode district. Her husband Pongiyannan had died on August 28, 2017, leaving behind her and their only son.

This year, the temple committee had decided to conduct the Aadi festival on August 9 and 10. However, a decision was taken by two individuals M. Ayyavu and M. Murali, alias Karuppasamy, not to allow the petitioner to enter the temple since she was a widow. Hence, the counsel insisted on providing police protection to her.

After recording his submissions, the judge directed the Inspector of the Siruvalar police station to summon the two individuals and inform them that they cannot stop the widow or her son from entering the temple or attending the festival. If they create trouble despite such a warning, necessary action should be taken against them immediately. Justice Venkatesh also directed the Inspector to ensure that the widow and her son get to participate in the festival on both the days.

