HC declines to direct release of Rajiv convicts

The Madras High Court declined to ask the authorities to release Nalini Sriharan and six other life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The court said the Tamil Nadu Council of Ministers had already recommended the premature release of the seven convicts last year. A direction to release them could be issued only if the authorities had failed to discharge their duties, the High Court said. Dismissing the petition filed by Nalini, the Bench comprising Justice R. Subbiah and Justice C. Saravanan said the recommendation sent by the Council of Ministers representing the Government of Tamil Nadu on September 9, 2018, was pending the consideration of the Governor. “Therefore, it is not as if the respondents herein have failed to exercise the powers conferred under Article 161 of the Constitution of India,” the Bench said.

“The petitioner herself admits that the Government had taken a decision to release her and other co-accused and a recommendation has also been sent to the Governor. When such a decision was taken by the Council of Ministers in exercise of the powers conferred under Article 161 of The Constitution of India, we do not find any reason to issue any further direction to the State,” the bench said.

The State government in its counter affidavit had urged the High Court to dismiss the plea for premature release of the convicts in the case, arguing that such a move was a prerogative of the government and no life convict could claim it as a matter of right.