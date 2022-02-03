Tamil Nadu

HC debars litigant from filing PILs for two years

The Madras High Court on Wednesday debarred K.K. Ramesh of Madurai from filing public interest litigation (PIL) petitions for a period of two years and imposed costs for ₹10,000. The court also dismissed a case filed by him, seeking a direction to the Union Home Ministry to confiscate the properties of those facing corruption charges.

Wondering how such an omnibus direction could be issued to the Centre by the court, the first Bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu said the case appeared to have been filed for publicity, not in public interest. They also took note that the petitioner was an obsessive litigant. In his affidavit, the petitioner sought for confiscating properties of all government officers accused of corruption, besides installing closed-circuit television cameras in all public offices.


