HC convicts farmer, son for causing neighbour’s death by installing electric fence to drive off wild boars

January 13, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court has convicted a farmer and his son for having caused the death of their neighbour by putting up an illegal electric fence around their groundnut field to prevent entry of wild boars.

Instead of sentencing them to imprisonment, the court has directed the duo to jointly pay a compensation of ₹1.5 lakh to the victim’s wife.

Justice P. Velmurugan passed the orders while allowing a criminal appeal preferred by the woman Elammal against an order of acquittal passed by the Villupuram Principal Sessions Court on October 25, 2019. The judge reversed the Sessions Court verdict and held that there was enough evidence to convict Sengeni and his son S. Sekar.

When the judge summoned the convicts to the court to hear them before pronouncing the sentence, the farmer said that he was very aged and that his son, serving as a government bus conductor, had no role to play in the case. After hearing them, the judge imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on Sengeni and ₹25,000 on Sekar for the offence under the Electricity Act.

In default, they were ordered to undergo imprisonment for three months. A similar fine was imposed for the offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder too. The High Court Registry was directed to convert the fine amount into compensation under Section 357 of Code of Criminal Procedure and disburse it to the appellant.

According to the prosecution, the convicts owned three acres of agricultural land around which they had put a fence using wires and diverted power supply using hooks, in order to ward off wild boars, and knowing well that such an act could endanger human life. The adjacent land-owner had got electrocuted on October 5, 2017.

His body was found near the electric fencing and the postmortem report had confirmed the cause of death. Further, the Village Administrative Officer, Village Assistant as well as an Assistant Executive Engineer from Tamil Nadu generation and distribution corporation had adduced evidence regarding the illegal electric fence.

“Therefore, this court finds that the accused have committed the offences and they are convicted for the offence punishable under Section 135(1)(a) of the Indian Electricity Act and Section 304(ii) of the Indian Penal Code,” the judge wrote.