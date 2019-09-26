HC constitutes panel to crack down on illegal constructions

In an attempt to free Chennai of rampant illegal constructions, the Madras High Court has ordered constitution of a committee comprising the Member Secretary of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation to crack down on such unauthorised constructions.

Acting Chief Justice Vineet Kothari and Justice C. Saravanan have passed the order on a public interest litigation petition filed and argued in person by a carpenter E. Palani, 56, of Chennai.

The petitioner had sought a direction to the two officials to submit details of all unauthorised constructions in ward numbers 34 to 48 in the Corporation.

He insisted that the details should comprise of additional floors that had been constructed by many building owners without obtaining any approval between January 2000 and December 2018 and sought for a consequential direction to seal all such illegal constructions in all wards that fall under Zone IV of the civic body.

His further plea was to form a team of corporation officials to find out how many buildings in the city had created rainwater harvesting structures and how many had failed to do so. Finding that the prayer was omnibus in character, the judges said, the court could not open a sort of inquiry in the case at the instance of the petitioner.

Direction to petitioner

They, however, directed the petitioner to present a copy of his PIL petition along with supporting documents to the court-appointed committee comprising the CMDA Member Secretary and Corporation Commissioner who, in turn, were directed to notify a date on which he must appear in person to explain his grievance to them.

“The said authorities are directed to give him a patient hearing in the matter and pass appropriate orders. If some actions deserve to be taken at the instance of the petitioner, on the basis of the complaint made by him, the said committee may direct their subordinate officers to take such action in the matter and apprise the petitioner in this regard.

“If no such action is required to be taken or deserves to be taken for the reasons to be assigned by the committee, appropriate orders in this regard may be passed by the said committee and communicated to the petitioner. The process of this hearing and passing of orders and directions by the said committee may be completed within three months,” the Bench ordered.