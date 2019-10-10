HC confirms conviction in fake counterfeit currency case

The Madras High Court has confirmed the conviction and three years of rigorous imprisonment imposed by a trial court on a Chennai-based trio for having printed and circulated huge number of fake currency notes, university degrees, community certificates and school transfer certificates among many other documents.

Justice P.N. Prakash directed the trial court to take steps for arresting the convicts, who were out on bail, and committing them to prison. He also ordered destruction of all fake documents that had been seized. The judge lamented that the police had stopped with prosecuting the trio without finding out all beneficiaries of the fake documents.

“It is indeed very sad that the police have not been able to find out the clientele of these appellants, who with the forged certificates obtained from them, many now be occupying various positions in public offices,” the judge observed.

He also noted with pain that though the accused were arrested way back in 2001, the trial in the case had begun only in 2010 and ended up in conviction of totally four individuals in 2014. Justice Prakash set aside the conviction as well as sentence imposed on one of the four convicts for want of “legally acceptable” evidence.

The judge confirmed the conviction and sentence of B. Murali, Venkat and M. Kanniappan and set aside the conviction of G. Kumar alone. Acting on the basis of intelligence, the police had first arrested the prime accused Murali in Villivakkam and seized 10 numbers of ₹100 fake notes containing the same serial numbers from his wallet.

A subsequent search in his house and that of his accomplices in T. Nagar and other places led to the recovery of not just fake currency notes but also Madras University degrees, community certificates and school transfer certificates. Several seals including that of Mahatma Gandhi used to print the notes and other certificates were also seized from them.

The judge said that the present case only reminded him of an incident recorded in S.M. Edward's 1924 book Crime in India.

In that book, the author had written how prisoners in a jail at Nagpur had counterfeited currencies used during the colonial era. “One can hardly imagine the possibility of a long-term convict in, say, Maidstone Jail calmly counterfeiting sixpenny and threepenny bits, and it seems possible that jail supervision and discipline in India are sometimes of a more dolce far niente type than is usual in England. If the average Indian peasant and small trader were less gullible and more alert, a good deal of false coining and note-forgery would automatically cease,” the author had noted.