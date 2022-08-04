Tamil Nadu

HC closes wealth tax case against Sasikala

V.K. Sasikala. File | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN
PTI Chennai August 04, 2022 20:24 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 20:24 IST

A division bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday closed a wealth tax case pending against late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa's close aide V.K. Sasikala and her relative.

When the matter came up today, the counsel representing the Income Tax department told the bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shafique that based on the circular issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes to drop cases worth less than ₹1 crore, it has decided to drop the wealth tax and the action against Sasikala and her relative Ilavarasi. Based on that it will withdraw the cases.

Accepting the submission, the bench ordered the closure of the cases filed against Sasikala and Ilavarasi.

