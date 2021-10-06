Tamil Nadu

HC closes suo motu PIL on NH-48

The Madras High Court on Tuesday closed a suo motu public interest litigation petition taken up by it in 2019 with regard to poor maintenance of the Maduravoyal-Ranipet stretch of National Highway (NH-48) that connects Chennai with Bengaluru.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu closed the case after NHAI claimed that it had repaired the stretch. With the closure of the case, NHAI would now be able to collect 100% toll in two plazas situated on the stretch and not just 50% as it was being collected so far as per interim orders.


