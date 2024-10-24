GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC closes suo motu case

Published - October 24, 2024 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Wednesday closed a suo motu writ petition taken up by it on Monday on the basis of a mentioning made by a lawyer that a woman who had an inter-caste marriage was picked up by a gang from her residence at Vadapalani in Chennai and was later found hanging at Uthukottai in Tiruvallur district.

First Division Bench of Chief Justice K.R. Shriram and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy closed the case after State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah told the court that the police had conducted a thorough inquiry and found that no such incident, as claimed by the lawyer R. Dakshana Murthy, had taken place.

The judges recorded his submission and closed the matter after the warning the lawyer against wasting the time of the court by making such submissions.

