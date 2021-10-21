Madras HC closes case against HR&CE Minister

Chennai, 11/4/2008: Madras High Court in Chennai on Friday. Photo: V. Ganesan.

‘Missing’ youngster appears in person before court

The Madras High Court on Thursday closed a habeas corpus petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu.

The case was closed after a reportedly missing youngster appeared in person before the court, and it did not find him to be in illegal detention under the State police as alleged.

A Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and S. Srimathy closed the case, and said the youngster would be free to go anywhere as he pleased.

When he insisted on protection fearing a threat to his life, the judges asked him to consult a lawyer who had been engaged by his father to file the habeas corpus petition and take steps to either approach the police or file a direction petition in the court.

K. Murugan, 51, of Otteri in Chennai filed the petition alleging that his son M. Sathish Kumar, functioning as Tiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar joint student organiser of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), had some personal dispute with the Minister.

The youth went missing on August 18. Thereafter, the police harassed the petitioner’s family members and even threatened to foist false cases, he alleged.

In an affidavit filed through his counsel Diwakar Selvaraj, the petitioner claimed that the Minister was behind the police excesses. “Some false cases are foisted against my son, and an attempt is being made to implicate my son in false cases and project him as a history-sheeter to the public and the press,” the affidavit read.

The petitioner also claimed to have learnt that his son was in the illegal custody of the police.

Since allegations had been levelled against a Minister and the State police, the litigant had insisted on ordering a CBI probe to find out the whereabouts of his son.