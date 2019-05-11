HC clears decks for release of Atharvaa starrer ‘100’

The Madras High Court on Friday cleared the decks for the release of Atharvaa starrer 100 by striking a compromise between its producer Auraa Cinemas Private Limited of Chennai and another production house titled 70MM Entertainment over the balance amount payable with respect to transfer of copyright of another Tamil movie titled Balloon.

Justices N. Anand Venkatesh and G.K. Ilanthiraiyan permitted the release of ‘100’ subject to certain conditions. They ordered that 70MM Entertainment shall grant a no objection certificate to Auraa Cinemas for releasing the Telugu dubbed version of Balloon on or before May 15 and the latter should pay ₹1 crore to the former on or before July 22.

According to Vijayan Subramanian, counsel for 70MM Entertainment, his client had initially filed a civil suit before the court claiming that it had transferred the copyright ownership of Balloon to Auraa Cinemas for a consideration of ₹6.3 crore. However, the purchaser of the rights had paid only ₹5.18 crore so far and the balance was not settled.

Therefore, it had approached the court to injunct Auraa Cinemas from releasing 100 without paying the amount due to it. The court permitted the release subject to settlement of the dues within a stipulated time.