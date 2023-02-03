HC calls for Standing Operating Procedures to be followed by police while handling electronic evidence in criminal cases

February 03, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Expressing surprise over the police in the State not following the universal practice of noting down and tallying hash value of electronic evidences collected in criminal cases, the Madras High Court has called for Standing Operating Procedures (SOP) to be followed by the investigators to prevent tampering of data.

Justices M.S. Ramesh and N. Anand Venkatesh, hearing a batch of criminal appeals related to the 2015 caste based murder of V. Gokulraj, directed Additional Public Prosecutor A. Thiruvadi Kumar to ensure the SOP was placed before the court at the earliest so that they could incorporate it in their judgement on the present appeals.

“If you already have a SOP, then place them before this court. Otherwise, you evolve the SOP and submit it. We would want to record it in our judgement for the benefit of all criminal proceedings in the future,” Justice Venkatesh told the APP before adjourning further hearing on the appeals to February 23.

The Division Bench said, it was important for the investigators to know the importance of technical details such as hash value and presence of subcutaneous memory in hard disks, especially when most crimes in the State were now being detected with the assistance of closed circuit television (CCTV) footage.

The crucial piece of evidence in the Scheduled Caste youth’s murder case was the CCTV footage of Tiruchendur Arthanareeswarar Temple where the victim was seen last with the convicts. However, the defence contended that it should be discarded in toto because of the prosecution’s failure to note down the hash value.

Senior counsel A. Ramesh, representing one of the 10 life convicts in the case, argued that the police must have noted down the hash value while recovering the hard disk from the temple. Thereafter, they must have tallied it while submitting the disk before the lower court concerned to confirm that there was no tampering in the interim period.

Again, the forensic experts must have noted down the value when they received the hard disk from the court for analysis. Once again, the hash value must have been determined and tallied before submitting the electronic evidence back to the court along with the analysis report. No such process was followed in the present murder case, he said.

When the judges inquired a forensic expert present in the court, she said that the police do not follow the practice of taking the experts along while recovering electronic evidence. However, she told the court that the experts do note down the hash value of electronic evidence when they receive it for analysis from the courts.

On being questioned further, she said, the hash values were not presented before the trial courts unless specific questions were asked regarding it during examination. Relying upon her submission, the APP argued that the life convicts could not raise the ground of hash value in the appeal proceedings when they had not raised any such issue during trial.

Since all the defence counsel as well as the prosecution had completed their arguments, the judges adjourned the proceedings to February 23 for hearing senior counsel T. Lajapathi Roy, representing the victim’s mother V. Chitra who too had preferred an appeal to enhance the life imprisonment imposed on the 10 convicts to capital punishment.

She had preferred yet another appeal against the acquittal of five other accused by the trial court. It was the prosecution’s case that the prime accused S. Yuvaraj of Maaveeran Dheeran Chinnamalai Gounder Peravai and his accomplices had beheaded the victim and made it appear as a suicide by laying the body in between rail tracks.