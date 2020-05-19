Tamil Nadu

HC calls for report on conduct of Class X examinations

All measures to fight COVID-19 will be put in place, says A-G

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the School Education Department to file a status report listing out the steps it had proposed to take to safeguard Class X students from COVID-19, when they start writing their board examinations from June 15.

Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and Anita Sumanth recorded the submission of Advocate General Vijay Narayan that the report would be filed by June 11. The direction was issued in a case filed by V. Ilangovan whose son was scheduled to write the examinations.

When the petitioner’s counsel, R. Sreedhar, insisted that the examinations should be postponed until the threat of COVID-19 subsides, the A-G told the court that as many as 11 States in the country had already conducted board examinations for Class X students.

Further, stating that 12,600 examination centres had been identified in Tamil Nadu, the A-G said that all measures required to fight COVID-19 would be put in place to ensure the safety of the students. He also sought some time to file a detailed status report on the issue.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 9:52:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/hc-calls-for-report-on-conduct-of-class-x-examinations/article31626178.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY