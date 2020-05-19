HC calls for report on conduct of Class X examinations

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the School Education Department to file a status report listing out the steps it had proposed to take to safeguard Class X students from COVID-19, when they start writing their board examinations from June 15.

Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and Anita Sumanth recorded the submission of Advocate General Vijay Narayan that the report would be filed by June 11. The direction was issued in a case filed by V. Ilangovan whose son was scheduled to write the examinations.

When the petitioner’s counsel, R. Sreedhar, insisted that the examinations should be postponed until the threat of COVID-19 subsides, the A-G told the court that as many as 11 States in the country had already conducted board examinations for Class X students.

Further, stating that 12,600 examination centres had been identified in Tamil Nadu, the A-G said that all measures required to fight COVID-19 would be put in place to ensure the safety of the students. He also sought some time to file a detailed status report on the issue.