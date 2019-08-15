HC calls for files related to probe against Minister

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Secretary to the Public Department to submit files pertaining to the investigation into allegations of disproportionate assets against Minister for Milk and Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji.

Earlier, a preliminary inquiry report and a status report on the investigation in the case were submitted to a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and B. Pugalendhi.

‘No sources’

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by R. Mahendran of Madurai in 2013. The petitioner had complained that Mr. Bhalaji, in 2011, while contesting the Assembly elections, had declared that he had no known sources of income.

However, the petitioner claimed that Mr. Bhalaji was in possession of immovable and movable assets.

The Minister had also purchased huge tracts of land and registered them under value, he said, and sought a probe into the alleged disproportionate assets of the Minister.

The court had directed the DVAC to probe the allegations against the Minister from 1996, when he held the post of vice-president of the Tiruthangal town panchayat, now a Municipality, in Virudhunagar district.