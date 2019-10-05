HC bids farewell to Justice Manikumar on his elevation as Chief Justice

The Madras High Court on Friday bid farewell to Justice S. Manikumar on his elevation as Chief Justice of High Court of Kerala. Advocate General Vijay Narayan recalled the landmark verdicts delivered by the judge during his stint of 13 long years.

The A-G pointed out that in one of his latest rulings, the judge had declared as illegal all major land acquisitions made in the State since September 27, 2013, and had passed a similar ruling on constitution of Goods and Service Tax Appellate Tribunals.

He said that Justice Manikumar was born on April 24, 1961, and had enrolled as a lawyer on November 23, 1983. He had a successful practice in different branches of law for nearly 22 years before being elevated as a judge of Madras High Court on July 31, 2006.

Wishing the judge all success in his new role as Chief Justice of the neighbouring State, Mr. Narayan said it was the wish of the Bar that the judge should soon get elevated to the Supreme Court and let the flag of Madras High Court fly high over there.

In his reply, Justice Manikumar, in a lighter vein, recalled how even his family members had disagreed with many of his verdicts. Referring to his recent insistence on two-wheeler riders wearing helmets, he said, even his son had chided him for passing such orders.

However, stating that he was bound by law and it was the Motor Vehicles Act which requires two-wheeler riders to wear helmets, he said, as a judge, he had only ordered implementation of the existing law and not imposed his personal views on others.

Referring to how his wife, with 15 years of standing in the Bar, had to end her career abruptly after he got elevated as a judge of the High Court, he insisted there must be a rethink over such injustice being done to professionally successful advocate wives of judges.