HC bids farewell to four judges

Legal Correspondent April 29, 2022 21:08 IST

Legal Correspondent April 29, 2022 21:08 IST

The Madras High Court on Friday bid farewell to Justices K. Kalyanasundaram, V. Bharathidasan, M. Govindaraj and R. Pongiappan who are due to retire on May 26, May 6, May 18 and May 11 respectively. The function was was held on Friday since the court would be closed for summer vacation in May.

Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari could not preside over the event because he had gone to Delhi to attend the Chief Justices’ conference. Justice M. Duraiswamy, senior most judge of the court, presided. Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram and other Bar leaders felicitated the judges and thanked them for their service.

With their retirement, the working strength of the High Court would come down to 56 as against its sanctioned strength of 75 judges. Though the Supreme Court had early this year recommended the names of six advocates to be elevated as judges of the High Court, only two got appointed recently and the rest of the four names were kept pending.