HC Bench keeps in abeyance order passed in Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board case

November 22, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered to keep in abeyance an order passed by a single judge who had declared as null and void the appointments of 254 assistant professors by the Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board pursuant to recruitment notifications issued in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Justices Paresh Upadhyay and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the interim orders following a batch of writ appeals filed by the affected faculty members and after hearing the arguments advanced by a host of lawyers led by senior counsel V. Prakash representing as many as 10 assistant professors.