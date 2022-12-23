HC asks varsity to return documents to retired professor in eight weeks or pay ₹10 lakh compensation

December 23, 2022 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court has directed the University of Madras to pay damages of ₹10 lakh to a retired biochemistry professor if it cannot retrieve and return within eight weeks all original documents that he had submitted in 2017 for being nominated to Tamil Nadu Senior Scientist Award 2016.

Justice R. Subramanian said if the documents could not be traced, the University Vice-Chancellor should initiate an inquiry by persons not below the rank of Head of the Department (HoD) to fix the responsibility on individuals who had lost the documents and recover the damages from them.

The judge directed the University Registrar to pay costs of ₹10,000 to the writ petitioner S. Subramanian. According to the latter, he had submitted an application for the award, along with his original mark statements and other educational certificates, to the HoD of Biochemistry on December 23, 2017.

The HoD was expected to forward the application, with the supporting documents, to the Science City through the university Registrar. However, he claimed that the application was not forwarded at all in spite of several reminders through e-mail to the then Registrar of the university.

After hearing the counsel for the petitioner, the Registrar as well as the HoD of Biochemistry department and reading the pleadings, the judge ruled: “A perusal of the affidavits and counter affidavits would show that all is not well with the petitioner as well as the University. There is mutual distrust and animosity.”

Rejecting the argument that the petitioner had not submitted any original document, he said: “It is very unfortunate that the persons holding very high position and very well educated academicians should behave in the manner in which the petitioner as well as the respondents 1 (Registrar) and 2 (V. Elangovan, HoD) have behaved.”