HC asks Tamil Nadu if it can share inquiry committee report with former V-C

Court grants time till Monday for A-G to obtain instructions

The Madras High Court on Monday wanted to know whether the State government could serve a copy of Justice P. Kalaiyarasan Inquiry Committee report to Anna University former Vice-Chancellor M.K. Surappa and also grant him time to submit his explanation before forwarding the report to the Governor for further action.

Justice V. Parthiban asked Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram to obtain instructions from the Higher Education department by January 10 and adjourned the hearing on a writ petition filed by Mr. Surappa in February 2021 challenging the constitution of the committee by way of a Government Order issued on November 11, 2020.

When the case was heard in November 2021, the A-G had informed the court that the committee was constituted to probe charges of corruption, malpractice, financial irregularities and irregularities in appointments during Mr. Surappa’s tenure in the university and that certain irregularities and procedural lapses had been found in the inquiry.

Subsequently, when the matter was taken up on Monday, Mr. Surappa’s counsel told the court that he would withdraw the writ petition and pursue his remedy elsewhere if the government could serve a copy of the inquiry report on him at the earliest and grant him 15 days time to submit a detail reply to the report.

Doubting whether the State government would be able to part with the report even before submitting it to the Governor who was also the Chancellor of the university, the A-G said the petitioner could, instead, obtain a copy from the Governor’s office and submit his explanation directly to the Chancellor.

Not in agreement with the suggestion, the petitioner’s counsel said the government’s recommendation to the Governor should not overshadow the explanation and therefore it was essential that a copy of the report was furnished to the petitioner before it could be forwarded to the Governor along with the explanation.

After hearing them, the judge remarked that the inquiry committee appeared to have been constituted under the provisions of the Anna University Chennai Act of 1978 and not under the Commissions of Inquiry Act. “It is not a commission, it is only a committee. There shouldn’t be any problem in sharing its report with the petitioner,” he said.