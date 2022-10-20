HC asks magistrate to explain why charge sheet in Irula women rape case was not taken on file

It also calls for a status report from the Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police by November 3 on the rape case as well as a connected SC/ST case

The Madras High Court has sought explanation from a judicial magistrate at Tirukovilur in Villupuram district (now Kallakurichi district) for not having taken on file a charge sheet laid in 2017 against an Inspector of Police, a Sub Inspector, a Head Constable and another for having allegedly raped four Irula women, including a pregnant one and a minor, in 2011.

Justice M. Nirmal Kumar directed the magistrate to explain the reasons by November 3. He also called for an explanation from a special court, for trying cases booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989, in Villupuram for not having taken on file a charge sheet in a connected case.

The judge reminded the judicial officers that as per the SC/ST Act, the investigation and trial must be completed within a time frame. He warned of appropriate action if it was found that there was any slackness or deliberate inaction. The Registrar (Judicial) of the High Court was directed to obtain the explanations.

Further, the judge directed the Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police to file a status report with respect to the rape case, as well as the other SC/ST case. The interim orders were passed while dealing with a petition filed by activist Pirapa Kalvimani, alias Professor Kalyani, in 2016 to quash the case registered against him under the SC/ST Act.

The petitioner’s counsel P. Vijendran brought it to the notice of the court that the Tirukovilur police in 2011 picked up a person from Irula (snake catchers) community in connection with a theft case. Subsequently, the Inspector, Sub Inspector, Head Constable and a friend of police had abducted four Irula women and raped them. Two of the women were married, one of them was pregnant and another was a minor. The petitioner, a physics professor involved in social work and associated with a non-governmental organisation working for the welfare of the Irula tribes, had assisted the victims in initiating prosecution against the police personnel.

When the victims were presented before a judicial magistrate in 2011 for recording their statements, the women approached the petitioner and sought shelter. This was objected to by a Irula man Thangamani, who had been bought over by the policemen. Hence, the professor had lodged a police complaint against him, the counsel said. As a counter to that complaint, Thangamani lodged a complaint under the SC/ST Act against the professor, he claimed, urging the court to quash the FIR.

During the course of hearing, a Government Advocate told the court that charge sheets had been filed in the rape case as well as the SC/ST case but they were yet to be taken on file.