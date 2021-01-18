HC asks for plan to remove unauthorised statues

MADURAI

18 January 2021 22:09 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the State government to come out with a comprehensive plan to remove unauthorised statues that have been installed in public places and road margins. The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by V. Vaira Sekar of Thanjavur.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice M.M. Sundresh observed that unauthorised constructions were springing up on revenue and public lands. A clear message had to be sent that nobody had the right to put up unauthorised constructions, the judges said.

Advertising

Advertising

The petitioner complained that unauthorised statues caused great inconvenience and hardship to the public. Political parties and leaders were installing statues of popular political figures and personalities with or without permission in almost all villages, towns and cities. This resulted in restriction of free movement of traffic, he added.