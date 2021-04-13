HC appoints new Registrar General

CHENNAI

Dhanabal, on deputation in Puducherry, replaces Kumarappan

The Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee on Monday appointed P. Dhanabal as the new Registrar General of the court. The latter, now functioning on deputation in the Puducherry Judicial Service as chief judge, has been repatriated to the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service and posted on other duty as the Registrar General of the High Court in the place of C. Kumarappan, who has been transferred to the Principal Labour Court in Chennai as its presiding officer.

A notification issued by the High Court Registry stated that its Registrar (District Judiciary) V. Thangamariappan, too, had been transferred to the family court in Chennai and that Cuddalore principal district judge K. Govindarajan Thilakavadi had been appointed in his place. High Court’s Registrar (Judicial) M. Jothiraman has been transferred and posted as judge of a special court established in Chennai under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interest of Depositors (in financial establishments) Act of 1997.

Nagapattinam principal district judge M.N. Senthil Kumar has been appointed as the new Registrar (Judicial) of the High Court.

Registrar (Vigilance) R. Poornima had been transferred to serve as chairperson of State Transport Appellate Tribunal and her vacancy would be filled by District Judge M. Saisaravanan who was now serving as the Additional Registrar-I (Vigilance). A host of other judicial officers have also been shuffled.