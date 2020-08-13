HC amends injunction granted against vlogger

The Madras High Court on Wednesday amended a blanket interim injunction issued on July 29 restraining Madurai-based vlogger Maridhas from publishing on the social media any kind of defamatory or derogatory messages against TV18 Broadcast Limited and former Senior Editor M. Gunasekaran of its Tamil news channel, News 18 Tamil Nadu.
Justice C.V. Karthikeyan clarified that the vlogger could henceforth publish messages on the social media only after seeking the views of the plaintiffs, who had filed a joint civil suit claiming damages of ₹1.5 crore for the messages published already, wait for 48 hours for their reply and then carry their response also along with his views on the subject.
The modification was made at the instance of senior counsel Satish Parasaran representing the vlogger. During the hearing, plaintiff’s advocate Anirudh Krishnan pointed out that the court had not only restrained the vlogger from publishing videos in the future but it had also directed him to pull down the defamatory videos that were already uploaded.
“Though the previous videos have been removed from YouTube, they continue to be available on Facebook and Twitter,” he complained. In reply, Mr. Parasaran said his client had pulled down whatever he could remove. Intervening at this point, the judge said the plaintiffs could take out an appropriate application if the court order had been violated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath