HC allows Thevoor police to probe suicide

13 October 2020 01:25 IST

The Madras High Court on Monday permitted Thevoor police in Salem district to continue with the investigation related to the suicide of a man who had died after recording on video a statement that he was subjected to torture and mental agony by a Sub Inspector of Police.

Though a writ petition had sought for a CB-CID or CBI inquiry into the circumstances that led to the suicide of Saravanan on August 20, Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and R. Hemalatha ordered that it would be sufficient if the Salem Superintendent of Police was directed to monitor the investigation.

The judges also directed Thevoor police to take note of the video message that was circulated widely on the social media, conduct a qualitative investigation into the issue and file a final report before the jurisdictional court as early as possible.

