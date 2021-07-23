HC agrees to hear actor Vijay’s appeal

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday allowed a petition filed by actor C. Joseph Vijay to dispense with the production of a certified copy of a highly critical order passed against him recently by a single judge of the court on his 2012 writ petition seeking exemption of entry tax for a Rolls Royce Ghost car imported from England.

Justices M. Duraiswamy and R. Hemalatha permitted the actor to file a writ appeal with a web copy of the single judge’s order after his counsel S. Kumaresan told the judges that he had applied for a certified copy, but it was yet to be provided by the High Court Registry. The counsel urged the court to hear the appeal on July 26 since there was an urgency.

He said Justice S.M. Subramaniam of the High Court had imposed costs of ₹1 lakh on the actor while dismissing the 2012 writ petition and ordered that the money should be paid to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. The single judge had directed the High Court Registry to list the writ petition on July 28 for reporting compliance.

Plea for urgent hearing

When the counsel urged the Division Bench to take up the appeal for hearing on July 26 and consider the plea to stay the single judge’s order, Justice Duraiswamy told him that the appeal would get listed before the Bench immediately after the Registry numbers it if the papers, except for the certified copy of the order, were otherwise in order.