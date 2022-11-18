HC advocates’ body opposes ACJ’s transfer

November 18, 2022 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA) has written to Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud opposing the proposed transfer of Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T. Raja to the Rajasthan High Court. It insisted that the ACJ should be allowed to remain in Chennai till he retires on May 24 next year.

MHAA president G. Mohana Krishnan said, the ACJ had been performing the duties of the office of the Chief Justice by maintaining the highest decorum and therefore, his proposed transfer, when he has just about six more months before superannuation, would not bode well for the judiciary as an institution.

The communication also stated that the ACJ during his 13 year old tenure as a judge of the Madras high Court had delivered several thousand judgements and earned a reputation as a people’s judge who would render justice irrespective of who appears and argues before him.

