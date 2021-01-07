HC admits appeal on allotting medical seats to government quota

The Madras High Court on Wednesday admitted a writ appeal preferred against a single judge’s refusal to direct three private medical colleges in Puducherry to allot 50% (75 seats each) of their intake capacity to the government quota.
Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy ordered notices to the Government of Puducherry, the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC), the National Medical Commission and the colleges concerned.
When senior counsel A.R.L. Sundaresan, representing the colleges, stated that first round of counselling was already over, the first Division Bench ordered that the admissions made this year would be subject to the result of the writ appeal.
In his verdict, the single judge had criticised the Government of Puducherry and CENTAC for issuing a prospectus for admissions and then making a claim that the three private colleges in the Union Territory must hand over 50% of seats to the government quota.
He said that if the government was very sure about the requirement, it should have included it in the prospectus itself.
Instead, a prospectus had been issued stating that each college would share only 55 seats, out of their permitted intake of 150, to the government quota, he pointed out.
