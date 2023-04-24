HC adjourns to June 8 hearing on appeals by OPS, others

April 24, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Monday adjourned to June 8 the further hearing on the original side appeals preferred by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam expelled leaders O. Panneerselvam, P.H. Manoj Pandian, R. Vaithilingam and J.C.D. Prabhakar against the refusal of a single judge to restrain the party from implementing certain resolutions passed at its general council meeting on July 11, 2022.

Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq decided to adjourn the hearing after the month long summer vacation in May since all the counsel could not complete their arguments despite being granted audience for three half days. The judges said, they were not in a position to accommodate them during the course of this week, and hence there was no other choice but to adjourn the matter to June.

The arguments of Senior Counsel P.S. Raman, Guru Krishnakumar, C. Manishankar, Abdul Saleem, and A.K. Sriram for the appellants got concluded on Monday, and Senior Counsel C.S. Vaidyanathan commenced his arguments for the party. Since he had to be followed by Senior Counsel Vijay Narayan and then a reply by the counsel for the appellants, the Bench decided to hear the arguments after the vacation.

