HC adjourns plea to enforce EWS quota

With the State government yet to decide on the implementation of the 10% quota for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in medical admissions, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday adjourned to a later date a plea that sought implementation of the quota.

A majority of the political parties in the State have objected to the implementation of the EWS quota in medical admissions. Under such circumstances, an adjournment was sought by the State as a decision on the implementation was yet to be taken. It was submitted that no policy decision has been taken on the issue so far.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar took cognisance of a note submitted on behalf of the DME and observed that the government had not finalised the implementation of the EWS quota under the general category.

Awaiting a policy decision, the petition can be taken up at a later date, the court said, and adjourned the hearing till July 25.

The petitioner, V. Krishna Nair of Kanniyakumari sought the implementation of EWS quota in the State. She said that most of the States had already implemented the quota in medical admissions for the academic year 2019-2020.

Tamil Nadu too should implement the quota. The non-implementation of the EWS quota would go against natural justice, she said.