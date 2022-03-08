HC adjourns former Minister Jayakumar‘s bail plea to Friday

Prosecution sought time to file counter affidavit and complainant too wanted to intervene

The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted time till Friday for the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Chennai to file its counter affidavit to a petition preferred by former Minister D. Jayakumar of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in a third criminal case booked against him.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira also accepted a request made by advocate P. Anandhan, representing the complainant, to grant him time to file an intervening petition and oppose the bail plea. The former Minister had already obtained bail in two cases and required bail in this case too to step out of the prison.

Though the prosecution sought time till March 15 for filing its counter affidavit to the bail plea and advocate J. Selvam, representing the petitioner, insisted on hearing the matter on Wednesday itself, the judge ordered that the case would be listed on Friday for hearing and called for the counter by then.

Mr Jayakumar claimed the third case was basically a civil dispute between his son-in-law and the latter’s brother regarding a joint partnership business firm that was started by them and that it had been given a criminal colour now due to political motive.