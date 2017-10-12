HC adjourns DMK legislators privilege case to Oct. 27

The Madras High Court on Thursday adjourned to October 27 individual cases filed by 21 DMK legislators challenging the privilege proceedings initiated against them for having displayed the banned gutkha sachets in the Legislative Assembly.

Justice K. Ravichandrabaabu deferred the hearing after Advocate General Vijay Narayan sought time to file a counter affidavit. Though the counter affidavit had been finalised, it would be served on the counsel representing the petitioners during the course of the day, he said.

In the meantime, an interim order passed by Justice M. Duraiswamy on September 8 restraining the Privileges Committee from proceeding against the 21 DMK legislators would continue since the judge had made clear that his order would be in force until further orders in the case.

The interim order was passed on that day after recording an undertaking given by the Advocate General that he shall advise the committee not to pass any orders until next week when he would make his submissions questioning the maintainability of the writ petitions filed by the legislators.